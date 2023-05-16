Tornado Warning issued for part of Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - A Tornado Warning has been issued Tuesday evening for parts of eastern Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service.

It has been issued until 5:15 p.m. for parts of Floyd, Johnson and Magoffin counties.

The NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of spawning a tornado was located over Hendricks, or near Salyersville, and moving east at 25 mph.

Up to quarter-size hail was expected in parts of the affected areas.

