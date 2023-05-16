Voters head to polls for Kentucky primary

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Voters in Kentucky are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide on candidates in the primary election, including the governor’s race.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the commonwealth.

Key races include incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear versus Peppy Martin and Geoff Young on the Democratic side and a crowded Republican ticket that includes state Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Kelly Craft, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Other races include Commissioner of Agriculture, Secretary of State, Auditor, and Treasurer.

Winners will advance to the general election in November.

