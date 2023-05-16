Voters head to polls for Kentucky primary

Voters head to polls for Kentucky primary
Voters head to polls for Kentucky primary(WHSV)
By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Voters in Kentucky are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide on candidates in the primary election, including the governor’s race.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the commonwealth.

Key races include incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear versus Peppy Martin and Geoff Young on the Democratic side and a crowded Republican ticket that includes state Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Kelly Craft, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Other races include Commissioner of Agriculture, Secretary of State, Auditor, and Treasurer.

Winners will advance to the general election in November.

We will have continuing coverage as results come in Tuesday night. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

