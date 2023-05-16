Water damage closes Lincoln County Courthouse

The Lincoln County Courthouse was closed on Tuesday after the roof began leaking as severe storms moved through the county.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Courthouse was closed on Tuesday after the roof began leaking as severe storms moved through the county.

County Clerk Kristy Scraggs shared videos and pictures of the water damage with WSAZ.

Scraggs confirmed the courthouse has been shut down, until further notice.

Tarps are being used to cover all desks and equipment.

County Clerk Kristy Scraggs confirmed the courthouse has been shut down, until further notice.
County Clerk Kristy Scraggs confirmed the courthouse has been shut down, until further notice.(County Clerk Kristy Scraggs)
County Clerk Kristy Scraggs confirmed the courthouse has been shut down, until further notice.
County Clerk Kristy Scraggs confirmed the courthouse has been shut down, until further notice.(County Clerk Kristy Scraggs)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested for alleged involvement in death of missing woman
Charges dismissed against man accused in missing woman’s death
The Sheriff's Office is asking for any help identifying the suspect.
Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
Driver crashes through dollar store; woman shopping inside injured
Driver crashes through dollar store; woman shopping inside injured
Brock and Tucker Meade were arrested and charged in connection with the death of Chrystina Judd.
Two men arrested in connection with woman’s murder
A site plan shows room for three to four large box stores, with the biggest building being...
Shopping Center to be developed in Boyd County

Latest News

Tornado
Tornado Warning issued for part of Eastern Kentucky
Water damage closes Lincoln County Courthouse
Pedestrian hit, killed in Floyd County
Jamie Dickenson LLC
Jamie Dickenson LLC