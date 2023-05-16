Wheelersburg Vocal Point in After Hours concert

Music alive and well at the Burg
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WHEELERSBURG,OH (WSAZ) -The Covid era has taken its toll on the musical arts at high schools across America and here at home. After all the musical tumult, Tony Cavalier was pleased to find the students at Wheelersburg High embracing the arts in Ms. Harner’s music classes. Their Saturday night concert was billed “After Hours” and included students from the 8th thjru 12th grades.

New shopping plaza coming to Boyd County, Ky.
Driver crashes through dollar store; woman shopping inside injured