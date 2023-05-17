Jonathan Shell wins GOP primary for Ky. Agriculture Commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Jonathan Shell won the GOP nod for the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, according to unofficial results in Tuesday night’s primary election.

He overcame challenger Richard Heath, owner of Heath Building Material Inc.

Shell, who has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business from Eastern Kentucky University, owns State Solution LLC and Shell Farms.

He advances to the November general election where he will face Democratic challenger Sierra Enlow.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.