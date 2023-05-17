Kings Island now open daily for amusement park fun

Kings Island is open for daily operation on May 17.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is now open every day through the summer starting Wednesday, May 17.

In addition to rides, the park has a whole slate of special events planned.

All active and retired military, veterans, reserves, and National Guard, can get into Kings Island free for Memorial Day weekend (May 26-29). There are also discounts for friends and family.

A new fireworks and drone show will debut on May 26 and run nightly through Sept. 3.

Cool off at Soak City Water Park which opens Memorial Day weekend (May 27-28) and will be open daily through Aug. 15, and weekends from Aug. 19 through Sept. 4.

Soak City Water Park is included with admission to Kings Island.

Information on Kings Island tickets and season passes

Other events coming this season include:

  • Adventure Port (opening date to be announced) is Kings Island’s newest themed area. It’s located between Coney Mall and Action Zone. It will feature two new family rides as well as a restaurant and bar.
  • SpiritSong Christian Music Festival is from June 15-17. It takes place at Timberwolf Amphitheatre and includes performances by TobyMac, CROWDER, Skillet, Lecrae, Newsboys and more.
  • 4th of July fireworks. The park will remain open after the show until midnight.
  • Grand Carnivale runs from July 22 - Aug. 6. The international celebration includes live music, food, games, and crafts, plus the nighttime Spectacle of Color Parade.

