Late week forecast shaping up, Saturday not so much!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After the rain, the air took on a more refreshing look and feel on Wednesday. Gone is the humid feel, gone are the threatening skies. In their place a breath of fresh air and a mostly sunny afternoon sky. One caveat to this notion of clear skies focused on a slightly less blue sky than normal after a rain. That quirk comes thanks to smoke from western Canada forest fires that has “invisibly” spread across the sky. Like a filter that sorts thru a gold rush pan or that captures coffee grinds from fresh brews, the sun that drapes the western horizon at dusk and dawn will provide a beautiful” orangey” glow.

Weather forecast-wise, clear skies with a fall-feel to the air tonight. Patchy valley fog will accompany a dawn temperature near 42. Thursday will trend mostly sunny and warmer as a southeast breeze sets in. Highs will get close to 80 degrees. Friday will turn partly sunny with an afternoon cloud cover holding temperatures near or just under 80 degrees. Then the next western cold front will arrive on Saturday and with it comes the likelihood of a wet day with several hours of rain. Among the events that will deal with the rain include the Armed Forced Day parade in South Charleston (noon) and the Matewan Heritage Day celebration (re-enactment of the Matewan Massacre at high noon and 4pm).

Starting Sunday, a;long warm and dry spell will develop with sunshiny skies to last most of next week. Highs will be in the 70s Sunday then 80 or better much of next week.

