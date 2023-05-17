Man wanted for murder; U.S. Marshals increase reward leading to arrest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United States Marshals Service has increased a reward leading to the arrest of a man wanted for 1st degree murder.

Matthew Jaquez Daughtery is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Huntington Police Department.

The United States Marshals Service and Crime Stoppers are now offering a combined reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest.

The murder charge stems from a shooting death on Nov. 30, 2022. Members of the Huntington Police Department responded to a shooting near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. When they arrived, they found Christopher Johnson shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Three men, Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye, and Damarquis Patterson have already been arrested in connection to the case.

Three of four suspects arrested in murder case

Investigators learned that Daughtery, along with Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson, had conspired to murder Johnson, and on Jan. 24, arrest warrants were obtained by the Huntington Police Department for all four men for the murder charge.

Almost exactly two months after the shooting, on Jan. 27 around 3:00 p.m., police in Hurricane say they pulled over a vehicle for speeding on I-64.

Inside the vehicle were two men whom officers identified as Hawk and Foye.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, both were taken into custody on outstanding murder warrants.

Three and a half hours later in Buffalo, U.S. Marshals located Patterson and took him into custody.

Police believe Daughtery is aware he is wanted. He should be considered armed and dangerous. He has ties to Charlotte, North Carolina.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Daughtery, you are urged to call the USMS tip hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.