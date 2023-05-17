Mountain Health Arena announces summer concert series

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday nights in Huntington will soon be filled with free music.

Mountain Health Arena on Wednesday announced Party on the Plaza -- a free to attend summer concert series.

The weekly concerts will happen on the arenas plaza, from June 7 until Aug. 30.

Some featured bands include ‘Eldorodo,’ ‘Massing’ and ‘Of The Dell.’

Event organizers say the idea came from other concert series in the area.

“We had Pullman (concert series) on Thursday night and 9th Street Live on Friday nights, so I was kind of inspired by that,” Event Manager Jakob Lopiccolo said.

Organizers aim to bring Huntington a wide range of musical talent.

“These are some of the biggest names, people like Charlie Brown Superstar, Eldorodo, that have been touring nationally,” Interim Marketing Director Lenny Sundahl said.

Event organizers say the plaza should be able to hold around 500 people for the concerts.

