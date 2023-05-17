MU releases soccer 2023 soccer schedules

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two years to the day that the Marshall men’s soccer team won the NCAA Division I national championship, the school released their opponents for 2023 for both programs Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re extremely excited to announce our schedule for Fall 2023,” Marshall men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie said. “It seems like it’s been an age since we last competed, so we’re dying to get started. We’re really happy that we’re able to offer more home matches this year, and more home matches on a weekend for our amazing fans,” Grassie said. “They’re truly the best in the country and we can’t wait to play for them again this fall. We hope to make them proud and give them a season to go down in history.”

“We’ve got a great balance to this schedule and I’m very excited to compete both out of conference and in league play,” Marshall women’s soccer coach Michael Swan said. “We’ve got some great matchups here in Huntington and I’m looking forward to seeing us compete.”

Here are the full schedules for both squads.

2023 Marshall Men’s Soccer Schedule

Aug. 13 at Michigan#, TBD

Aug. 17 Robert Morris#, 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 24 Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 28 Wright State, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 1 Xavier, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 5 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 High Point, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 12 Cleveland State, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 16 at James Madison$, TBD

Sept. 23 UCF$, TBD

Sept. 27 at VCU, TBD

Oct. 1 at Georgia Southern$, TBD

Oct. 7 Georgia State$, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 13 Coastal Carolina$, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 18 at WVU$, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 Kentucky$, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Old Dominion$, TBD

Oct. 31 South Carolina$, 7:15 p.m.

# = Exhibition

$ = Sun Belt Conference game

2023 Marshall Women’s Soccer Schedule

Aug. 5 at Western Carolina#, TBDAug. 9 Cincinnati#, 6 p.m.

Aug. 12 at Kentucky#, TBD

Aug. 17 at Morehead State, 4 p.m.Aug. 20 High Point, 1 p.m.

Aug. 24 at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Aug. 31 Ohio, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3 Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.

Sept. 7 Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 Liberty, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 ULM$, TBD

Sept. 21 at James Madison$, 7 p.m.Sept. 24 South Alabama$, NoonSept. 30 at Troy$, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 Old Dominion$, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 at App State$, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 Georgia State$, 6 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Georgia Southern$, 6 p.m.

Oct. 22 Coastal Carolina$, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Louisiana$, TBD

# = Exhibition

$ = Sun Belt Conference game

