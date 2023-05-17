New River Gorge named Best Family Trip in the U.S.

(Stacker)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The New River Gorge has been named Best Family Trip in the U.S. by Outside Magazine, says Gov. Jim Justice.

Each year, Outside selects one winning destination and one runner-up for various travel categories, and West Virginia came in on top for family vacation destinations for 2023.

“I’m just thrilled to see even more national recognition for West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “The outside world is finally figuring out what we’ve known for far too long. West Virginia is an incredible place, and I’ve loved watching as the rest of the world has started discovering this fact over the past several years. We are excited to continue welcoming families from all across the world to West Virginia this summer.”

The New River Gorge National River was redesigned as the nation’s newest national park, the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, in December of 2020.

“West Virginia’s slogan more than lives up to its name,” Outside’s deputy editor and travel director Mary Turner said. “There’s an abundance of spectacular public lands to explore all over the state, including the New River Gorge, America’s 63rd national park. We chose the park as the winner for best family adventure in the U.S. because it has so many recreational opportunities for every age and expertise level.”

