Sierra Enlow wins Democratic primary for Ky. Agriculture Commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Sierra Enlow won the Democratic primary for the Commissioner of Agriculture in Kentucky, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night according to unofficial results.

She overcame challenger Mikael Malone.

Enlow has worked as a credits and incentive consultant with McGuire Sponsel, the economic development manager of the Louisville Metro Government, and the economic development manager of Greater Louisville Inc.

She advances to the November general election where she will face Republican challenger Jonathan Shell.

