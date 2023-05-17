Woman reported missing in Cabell County

Woman reported missing in Cabell County(West Virginia State Police)
By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen in Cabell County and is considered to be in danger.

Savannah McComas, who is in her early 30s, was last seen in the Henry France Road area of Cabell County, WVSP Trooper A.T. Farmer said Tuesday.

He said she left on foot.

McComas, who had been living in Chesapeake, Ohio, and the Huntington areas, was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt and black Yoga-style pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call WVSP or their local 911 agency.

