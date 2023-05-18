Emergency crews respond to accident involving WV DOT truck
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Mason County are on the scene of a crash involving a West Virginia Department of Transportation vehicle.
Dispatchers said the crash happened on old U.S. highway 35 near Henderson Thursday morning.
At this time dispatchers could not confirm if any injuries have been reported.
