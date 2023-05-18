2 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash involving a Jeep

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Kanawha County that also involved a Jeep, according to the St. Albans Police chief.

He said the Jeep struck the motorcycle.

The chief said a man suffered a severe leg injury, and a woman suffered a head injury.

Dispatchers at Metro 911 said the accident happened just after 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of MacCorkle Avenue near the St. Albans Shopping Center.

According to dispatchers, two people were injured and taken to a hospital.

