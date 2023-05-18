Expert advice on managing money as a couple

Almost 40% of people in a committed relationship keep money secrets from their partner, report finds
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A recent survey by Bankrate found just over 40% of committed couples completely combine their finances, 23% have completely separate accounts and 34% have a mix of joint and separate funds.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said the way couples manage their money depends on each person’s financial style.

For instance, if one person is a saver and the other is a spender, Dale said they need to find the right financial strategy for both styles.

“I will say if you’re somebody that does value freedom and feels like you want to be able to spend, having separate accounts and then maybe having a joint account together to pay the bills that you know you’re going to split, might be a good way to give you that freedom,” Dale recommended.

Dale said to think about what you want life to look like 30 or 40 years down the road and talk about it, so you can plan for it.

A certified financial advisor is also a good way to go, according to Dale. A professional looking from the outside in can help you make some money moves together.

The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards can help you find an advisor near you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Man arrested in connection with Huntington shooting
Man, 18, injured in Huntington shooting; suspect arrested
Oglesbee and Pauley are in the South-Central Regional Jail
Deputies find 5-month-old unrestrained, on lap during traffic stop; parents charged
Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans
Woman reported missing in Cabell County
Woman reported missing in Cabell County found

Latest News

Kentucky Lottery officials say Angela Ryan recently collected the biggest instant play online...
Lucky lottery winner turns $1 wager into $504,000 jackpot
Larry Posey died on Mother's Day after he was taken off of life support.
Man taken off life support months after he was run over by tractor, family says
Migrants reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers, as they wait...
8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas as agency struggles with overcrowding
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
Officials said a suspect was arrested.
Car rushes Vatican gate, is fired on by gendarmes; driver apprehended after reaching courtyard