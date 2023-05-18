Friday looks AOK, the weekend is a 50-50 affair

Weekend preview time, Sunday is pick day
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The atmosphere underwent a change on Thursday. What started with a chilly May sunrise (near 40 degrees) turned into a nice spring day with sunshine and highs near 80. By day’s end a few showers spotted up along the Big Sandy River valley and leaked across the river into Wayne County WV. Looking ahead, a dry Friday will give way to showery Saturday making Sunday’s sun the pick day of the weekend.

Tonight a scattered shower in the Big Sandy Valley, otherwise fair and mild. With a breeze stirring fog will be limited in scope. Low 55. Friday’s skies will spotlight sunshine with highs again near 80 as the southeast wind blows actively to 10-15 mph. Friday night outdoor concerts and game look warm and dry. Then by Saturday our next wet weather maker will arrive with a four-to-six-hour period of rain that will amass a quarter to half inch in the bucket. Temperatures will hang out in the 60s and low 70s much of the day. So outdoors plans should factor in rain for events like the Matewan Heritage Day and South Charleston Armed Forces Day parade.

Sunday skies return to sunshine and remarkably next week will motor along with sunny skies and highs near 80 in the lead-up to the Memorial Day weekend.

