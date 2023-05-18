Golden Apple | Helen Freeman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - That saying “all the world’s a stage” -- well it certainly is for Huntington High school teacher Helen Freeman.

She has been teaching children to handle the pressure of being on stage for four decades, earning her our latest Golden Apple award.

A student production of “Mamma Mia” is the final act of a 37-year teaching career. Freeman is a driving force at Huntington High School in getting students to overcome their fear of the stage and public speaking and then excelling.

Accolades for Freeman flow from both students and staff, including Kade Klover who’s a junior.

“She’s really a character. She’s a mentor to everybody. You could find someone older than her, which is hard to do, but she could still somehow give them knowledge to go out the rest of their life just a little bit better. She just makes life easier and just fun,” Klover said.

For more about Freeman and her impact at Huntington High, tap on the video link from WSAZ’s Rob Johnson.

