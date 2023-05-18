Golden Apple | Helen Freeman

Huntington High School teacher Helen Freeman, who for 4 decades has been teaching children to handle the pressure of being on stage, is our latest Golden Apple.
By Rob Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - That saying “all the world’s a stage” -- well it certainly is for Huntington High school teacher Helen Freeman.

She has been teaching children to handle the pressure of being on stage for four decades, earning her our latest Golden Apple award.

A student production of “Mamma Mia” is the final act of a 37-year teaching career. Freeman is a driving force at Huntington High School in getting students to overcome their fear of the stage and public speaking and then excelling.

Accolades for Freeman flow from both students and staff, including Kade Klover who’s a junior.

“She’s really a character. She’s a mentor to everybody. You could find someone older than her, which is hard to do, but she could still somehow give them knowledge to go out the rest of their life just a little bit better. She just makes life easier and just fun,” Klover said.

For more about Freeman and her impact at Huntington High, tap on the video link from WSAZ’s Rob Johnson.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Man arrested in connection with Huntington shooting
Man, 18, injured in Huntington shooting; suspect arrested
Oglesbee and Pauley are in the South-Central Regional Jail
Deputies find 5-month-old unrestrained, on lap during traffic stop; parents charged
Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans
Woman reported missing in Cabell County
Woman reported missing in Cabell County found

Latest News

Golden Apple | Patrick Carte
Golden Apple | Patrick Carte
Golden Apple | Patrick Carte
Golden Apple | Patrick Carte
Golden Apple | Robert St. Clair
Golden Apple | Robert St. Clair
Golden Apple | Robert St. Clair
Golden Apple | Robert St. Clair