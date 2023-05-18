HMDA approves land sale for new hotel development

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Huntington Municipal Development Authority has approved the sale of over two acres of land at Kinectic Park in Huntington to Emerald Hospitality for the planned construction of a Holiday Inn Express and Suites, according to HMDA Executive Director Cathy Burns.

Burns said the hotel would feature 108 rooms.

She said the sale price for the land was $375,000 per acre.

Burns said Emerald Hospitality needs to get approval from the franchise owner before construction can begin.

The HMDA said the company hopes to begin construction by December 2024 and no later than April 2025.

