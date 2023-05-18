Knights win 13 inning thriller

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It only seemed fitting that a Class AAA sectional tournament that began eight days ago ended on Wednesday night in a 13 inning thriller. Cabell Midland beat Spring Valley 4-3 to win the title and advance to the regionals where they will play Hurricane.

Here are the highlights from a game that lasted over four hours at the Wolves Den, Boyd County beating Ashland in the Kentucky high school playoffs and other high school softball scores from Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested for alleged involvement in death of missing woman
Charges dismissed against man accused in missing woman’s death
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans
Man arrested in connection with Huntington shooting
Man, 18, injured in Huntington shooting; suspect arrested
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Midland 13 inning win
Enjoy next 2 days...before...you guessed it!
First Warning Forecast
Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
County Clerk Kristy Scraggs said the leaks have been going on for years.
Major leaks impact Lincoln County Courthouse