Knights win 13 inning thriller

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It only seemed fitting that a Class AAA sectional tournament that began eight days ago ended on Wednesday night in a 13 inning thriller. Cabell Midland beat Spring Valley 4-3 to win the title and advance to the regionals where they will play Hurricane.

Here are the highlights from a game that lasted over four hours at the Wolves Den, Boyd County beating Ashland in the Kentucky high school playoffs and other high school softball scores from Wednesday night.

