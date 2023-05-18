Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces drug charges after he was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in the East Lynn area, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

The sheriff said deputies with the department’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized “a distribution quantity” of fentanyl during the stop.

David Chaney is charged with possession with intent to deliver.

