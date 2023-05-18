NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down in Magoffin County

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Severe weather blew through eastern Kentucky on Tuesday. The National Weather service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Magoffin County, just south of Salyersville along Board Tree Road.

Magoffin County Emergency Management Agency Director Robert Prater says that nobody was hurt, but the tornado’s 100 mph winds toppled several trees while it was on the ground.

“It’s better that it happened in the forest and in the timber rather than being in town or where a lot of people live. You know, trailer parks or anything like that, it would have been bad,” Prater said.

The tornado’s path caused destruction that narrowly missed a few homes in the area of Beach Tree Road and Williams Arnett Cemetery Road. Prater recalls the tornado of March 2012 that was much more powerful and destructive.

“Everybody is more skittish because we got hit once and we don’t want it to happen again,” Prater said.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado traveled 0.67 of a mile on the ground. Nearby residents and the National Weather Service have already been out to the area to assess the damage and clear the roadways of debris. Prater says there should not be any trees impeding travel.

