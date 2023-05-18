Rt. 152 in Wayne County reopens after crash

(WCJB)
By Martina Bills
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a crash in Wayne County.

Dispatchers told WSAZ all lanes of Route 152 near the town of Wayne were closed for about one hour. The road is now open.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m.

A medical helicopter was called to take an injured person to the hospital.

Stay with WSAZ for updated information on this story.

