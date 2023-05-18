RTDNA honors WSAZ with two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

RTDNA Announces 2023 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award Winners
RTDNA Announces 2023 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award Winners(RTDNA)
By Martina Bills
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Radio Television Digital News Association announced that WSAZ is the winner of two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

WSAZ’s two regional winning entries now advance to the National Murrow Award competition.

The regional winning entries include WSAZ’s “Cancer Causing Chemicals” for Continuing Coverage and “53 Days” for News Documentary.

Cancer Causing Chemicals showcases a series of WSAZ Investigations that uncovered potential health risks the DEP knew about in 2019, but didn’t alert residents about until almost two years later.

53 Days is the story of a man with dementia who was taken to a hospital, but was able to walk away and died. After WSAZ’s investigations into the man’s disappearance and death, a hospital has changed policy and a school is even using the documentary as a teaching tool, in hopes of preventing a similar tragedy.

Click on the links below to watch WSAZ’s winning regional entries:

“Cancer Causing Chemicals”

“53 Days”

In its region, WSAZ is judged against television stations in markets 50 and smaller across Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Regional winners automatically advance to the national competition, winners of which will be announced in August.

Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

