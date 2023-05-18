SOMC gastroenterologist writes book about gut health

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A gastroenterologist at Southern Ohio Medical Center is now also a published author.

Dr. Jesse Houghton stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about his book called “What Your Doctor Doesn’t Have the Time to Tell You: The Gastrointestinal System.”

