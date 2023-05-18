Summer fun at the Ashland Area YMCA

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Area YMCA has plenty of events planned to get your little ones exercising during summer vacation.

Max Hunter, Clarence Thompson and Scott Campbell stopped by First Look at Four to tell us more about their summer camps and programs.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.