HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Athletes and their coaches are always searching for the competitive edge; however, coaches and physical therapists alike are also just as interested in injury prevention as well as quick, but thorough rehabilitation when unsuspecting injuries do occur.

The Axio 360 provides all of the above to both athletes and non-athletes who are looking to strengthen and bullet proof their shoulders.

Sports Performance Specialist, Coach Chris and Certified Athletic Trainer, Abby Steele joined Taylor and Susan on Studio 3 to drop some science behind the Axio 360 as well as take them on a test drive in the studio.

