Blistered Tomato Pasta with 10-minute meals

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb. pasta made according to the package
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 1 lemon 1/2 of it sliced
  • 1/2 lemon juice
  • Fresh basil
  • 1 cup feta cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 quart cherry tomatoes

In a large skillet drizzle the olive oil. Saute the garlic for one minute. Add in the tomatoes and saute until they’re blistered. Add in the lemon slices. Then add in the cream and allow to heat through. Add in the feta cheese and stir. Then fold in the pasta and basil.

