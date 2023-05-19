Couple says security company’s employees spied on them in private moments

Andrea Lewis, the couple's attorney, said the husband noticed the activity. (Source: WPEC/CNN)
By WPEC staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) - A Florida couple has accused two men who installed security cameras at their home of using them to spy on them during intimate moments.

According to a lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, the homeowner logged into his system several days after a new installation and was horrified by the data he found.

There was evidence that two technicians had accessed his security camera thousands of times to watch footage of his wife undressing and videos of the couple having sex.

Arrest records list all of the videos in detail, documenting that the technicians at Ask the Advisors watched 460 live and archived clips of the couple.

Ask the Advisors says the employees in question were fired in 2021 due to the video voyeurism charges filed against them

It turns out that one of the technicians was a convicted felon who pled guilty to attempted murder in 1992.

