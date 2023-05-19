Crash closes I-64 West

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed early Friday evening in the Cross Lanes area after a two-vehicle crash, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The wreck was reported around 5:10 p.m. near the 47-mile marker. All three westbound lanes are closed there.

Dispatchers say both vehicles are heavily damaged.

There’s no word now on possible injuries.

