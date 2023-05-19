Crash closes I-64 West

Crash closes I-64 West
Crash closes I-64 West(MGN)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed early Friday evening in the Cross Lanes area after a two-vehicle crash, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The wreck was reported around 5:10 p.m. near the 47-mile marker. All three westbound lanes are closed there.

Dispatchers say both vehicles are heavily damaged.

There’s no word now on possible injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oglesbee and Pauley are in the South-Central Regional Jail
Deputies find 5-month-old unrestrained, on lap during traffic stop; parents charged
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Emergency crews respond to accident involving WV DOT truck
Rt. 152 in Wayne County reopens after crash

Latest News

Fire rips through abandoned house in Huntington
Fire rips through abandoned home in Huntington
First Warning Forecast
Meade was arrested by Huntington Police and faces murder charges.
Murder case moves forward against Huntington man
Noivas ready for 'The Voice' finale
Noivas to perform in ‘The Voice’ finale