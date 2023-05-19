Deadly crash closes U.S. 33 in Ohio

Deadly crash
Deadly crash
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - U.S. 33 is closed Friday evening at the state Route 664 exit due to a deadly crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed in that area, troopers say.

The OSHP’s Athens Post alerted WSAZ to the crash around 6:45 p.m.

Additional details are unavailable, but we’re working to get more information.

