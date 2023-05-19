Deadly crash closes U.S. 33 in Ohio

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - U.S. 33 is closed Friday evening at the state Route 664 exit due to a deadly crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed in that area, troopers say.

The OSHP’s Athens Post alerted WSAZ to the crash around 6:45 p.m.

Additional details are unavailable, but we’re working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.