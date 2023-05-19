Donation helps renovate Lawrence County DD kitchen to honor Cahal Family

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities unveiled new renovations to its kitchen inside Open Door School. The kitchen was dedicated to honor the legacy of Steve and Lorena Cahal who were tragically killed in a motorcycle crash in September 2020. Steve and Lorena were advocates for people with developmental disabilities.

The renovations were made possible by Steve’s brother Mike Cahal and his wife Rhonda. A portion of the project was funded by money that was collected in a GoFundMe account in the wake of Steve and Lorena’s death.

The dedication on Friday was a surprise for Steve and Mike’s mother Sue, along with Steve’s son Aaron.

“Today has been an emotional day, but it is rewarding because it’s going to help keep the memory of my son and daughter-in-law alive,” said Sue Cahal.

“For me, it reaches more kids and into the future. I wanted something that would reach the most kids,” said Mike Cahal.

