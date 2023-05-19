Donation helps renovate Lawrence County DD kitchen to honor Cahal Family

Donation renovates kitchen in honor of Cahal Family
By Joseph Payton
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities unveiled new renovations to its kitchen inside Open Door School. The kitchen was dedicated to honor the legacy of Steve and Lorena Cahal who were tragically killed in a motorcycle crash in September 2020. Steve and Lorena were advocates for people with developmental disabilities.

The renovations were made possible by Steve’s brother Mike Cahal and his wife Rhonda. A portion of the project was funded by money that was collected in a GoFundMe account in the wake of Steve and Lorena’s death.

The dedication on Friday was a surprise for Steve and Mike’s mother Sue, along with Steve’s son Aaron.

“Today has been an emotional day, but it is rewarding because it’s going to help keep the memory of my son and daughter-in-law alive,” said Sue Cahal.

“For me, it reaches more kids and into the future. I wanted something that would reach the most kids,” said Mike Cahal.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oglesbee and Pauley are in the South-Central Regional Jail
Deputies find 5-month-old unrestrained, on lap during traffic stop; parents charged
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Emergency crews respond to accident involving WV DOT truck
Rt. 152 in Wayne County reopens after crash

Latest News

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-19-23
Deadly crash
Deadly crash closes U.S. 33 in Ohio
Two breaking and entering suspects facing charges after homeowner shoots at pair
Donation renovates kitchen in honor of Cahal Family
Donation renovates kitchen in honor of Cahal Family