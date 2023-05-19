Fatal fire reported in Kanawha County

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a fire in the Saint Albans area of Kanawha County.

Dispatchers at Metro 911 said the call came in just after 11:00 a.m. Friday. The home is located on Coal River Road in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers confirmed one person has died. No further details are available at this time.

Stay with WSAZ for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.