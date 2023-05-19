First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race

Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness...
Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course Thursday in Baltimore. The horse will not be racing in The Preakness. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brad Cox-trained First Mission has been scratched from the Preakness on the advice of veterinarians, taking one of the top contenders out of the Triple Crown race 36 hours before post time.

Godolphin, which owns the horse, announced the scratch early Friday, saying vets identified a left hind issue.

“We are obviously very disappointed, but the welfare of the horse is our utmost concern, and we are going to take the necessary steps to determine the best course of action to get him back on the track,” Godolphin bloodstock director Michael Banahan said.

Godolphin said First Mission will receive further evaluation in Kentucky at Rood and Riddle hospital with Dr. Larry Bramlage.

The removal of First Mission leaves seven horses in the field for the $1.65 million race. He was the early second choice at odds of 5-2 behind only 8-5 favorite Mage, who won the Kentucky Derby.

Five horses were scratched in the days and hours leading up to the Derby, including favorite Forte, when Kentucky racing officials expressed concern about a bruised right front foot. Forte landed on the state’s vet list, grounding him from racing for at least 14 days and trainer Todd Pletcher was suspended 10 days for Forte failing a postrace drug test in New York in September.

Racing officials who own and operate tracks in Maryland have increased testing and veterinary review procedures for horses running in the Preakness and other top stakes races this weekend at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore as preventative measures to limit injuries. That includes multiple independent doctors examining horses, with each one needing to be cleared before racing.

Seven horses died at Churchill Downs in the days leading up and on Derby day, and an eighth died the following week, putting the sport in a familiar negative spotlight when a cluster of fatalities happens, especially during Triple Crown season.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Oglesbee and Pauley are in the South-Central Regional Jail
Deputies find 5-month-old unrestrained, on lap during traffic stop; parents charged
Emergency crews respond to accident involving WV DOT truck
Rt. 152 in Wayne County reopens after crash

Latest News

FILE - The incident sparked debate about police use of Taser-brand conducted energy devices, or...
Australian police use Taser on 95-year-old with dementia who had knife, walker
Officer discusses shooting at auto plant
President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
Zelenskyy to join G7 as leaders prepare to unveil new Russia sanctions
First Warning Forecast