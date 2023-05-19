Gas leak reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - City officials are asking people to avoid the area of a reported gas leak in Huntington.

The gas leak was reported in the 400 block of 5th Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Friday. Mountaineer Gas is on the scene and the situation has been stabilized, according to a city spokesperson.

Huntington city officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time as a precaution.

