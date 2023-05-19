Incoming Calhoun County Sheriff talks goals for term

A former deputy who’s a lifelong Grantsville resident, he hopes to rebuild trust in the agency while increasing numbers on the Calhoun County force.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been a difficult few weeks for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office since the resignation of former Sheriff J. Warren Basnett at the end of April amid allegations of improprieties in office and mishandling of a student career day.

The County Commission has since appointed Graham Knight to fill the position. A former deputy who’s a lifelong Grantsville resident, he hopes to rebuild trust in the agency while increasing numbers on the force to protect all of Calhoun County.

“I feel confident with the upcoming appointment of where I’m at in the county. We’ve really been able to come together,” Knight said Thursday.

In recent weeks, he has been training and getting to know all his tasks, including running the Tax Department to attempt to recruit full-time deputies. He said he is most hopeful he can restore faith in his agency.

“I want people to know I’m here to do my best, offer what I have to help my community and with the community as a whole,” Knight said. “They are some of the best people in the state, and I don’t say that because I’m a Calhoun County resident, but the people here they stick together.”

As Knight prepares for the challenges of leading the department, he is also embarking on a new challenge later this summer: first-time fatherhood, which he believes adds to the pressure of being the county’s top cop.

“The best I want to do is create a safe environment for my child and everyone’s child and the community as a whole. We’ve had that in the past and I’m not saying it’s not that way now but we can always strive to make things the best we can,” he said.

Knight will be sworn in for the remaining term on May 31 with the chance to run for a full term in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Oglesbee and Pauley are in the South-Central Regional Jail
Deputies find 5-month-old unrestrained, on lap during traffic stop; parents charged
Man arrested in connection with Huntington shooting
Man, 18, injured in Huntington shooting; suspect arrested
Woman reported missing in Cabell County
Woman reported missing in Cabell County found
Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans

Latest News

New journeys await for high school graduates
New journeys await high school graduates
Man faces child abuse charges after alleged day care incident
Man faces child abuse charges after alleged day care incident
First Warning Forecast
New sheriff to take office in Calhoun County
New sheriff to take office in Calhoun County