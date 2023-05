KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces child abuse charges after an incident at a Kanawha County day care involving a 3-year-old, West Virginia State Police say.

Troopers say administrators at the day care reported the alleged abuse.

Caleb Staunton, 21, of Beckley, was arrested, according to West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.