Most common phone ‘oops’

One of the most common places people drop their phones... the toilet!
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Nothing can send your day down the toilet, like dropping your phone into the toilet, and it happens a lot more often than you think.

According to a recent survey from Recon Analytics, nearly half of those who said they’d broken their phones did so by dropping it into some body of water – including the toilet!

Sharonaka Earp from AT&T joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to tell viewers more about the many ways people damage their phones, and more importantly, what you can do to protect them.

For more information, visit: https://www.att.com/

