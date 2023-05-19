Most common phone ‘oops’
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Nothing can send your day down the toilet, like dropping your phone into the toilet, and it happens a lot more often than you think.
According to a recent survey from Recon Analytics, nearly half of those who said they’d broken their phones did so by dropping it into some body of water – including the toilet!
Sharonaka Earp from AT&T joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to tell viewers more about the many ways people damage their phones, and more importantly, what you can do to protect them.
