Most common phone ‘oops’

Nothing can send your day down the toilet, like dropping your phone into the toilet, and it happens a lot more often than you think.

According to a recent survey from Recon Analytics, nearly half of those who said they’d broken their phones did so by dropping it into some body of water – including the toilet!

Sharonaka Earp from AT&T joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to tell viewers more about the many ways people damage their phones, and more importantly, what you can do to protect them.

