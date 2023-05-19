Murder case moves forward against Huntington man

Meade was arrested by Huntington Police and faces murder charges.
By Martina Bills
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A criminal case against a Huntington man charged with killing a woman missing since 2021 is heading to a grand jury.

On May 19, a Cabell County Magistrate Judge found enough probable cause to send the case against Brock Meade to a grand jury.

Meade is charged with murder and concealment of a deceased human body.

In May, the skeletal remains of Chrystina Judd were discovered by mushroom hunters in a wooded area near the AA Highway in Carter County, Kentucky.

Through dental records, investigators were able to identify the remains as Judd.

According to the criminal complaint, Brock Meade allegedly shot and killed Judd on Sept. 7, 2021.

Judd was not reported missing until September 9, 2021.

Brock Meade’s brother had previously been charged with concealment of a deceased human body, but investigators dismissed that charge based on the information the brother provided to police.

During the preliminary hearing, Huntington Police Detective Steven Fitz testified that Brock’s brother told police his brother called him and admitted to the crime.

“He received a phone call from his brother in which his brother, Brock Meade said, ‘I just killed someone, I need your help,” said HPD Detective Steven Fitz.

