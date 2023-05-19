New journeys await high school graduates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two of the eight high school graduations in Kanawha County kicked off Thursday night, with hundreds of students and families celebrating their accomplishments.

A day years in the making for students from Capital High School and Herbert Hoover High School students like Ilijah Allen, he said his graduation is something he’s been waiting for a long time.

“I had a lot of situations going on with home and stuff, but at the end of the day, I still got up and I still did it,” Allen said.

He said he spent most of his life growing up in foster care but started living with his grandmother his senior year. He credits her for helping him reach his goals.

“She pushed me, he said. “She helped me every day to try to make sure that I did it, even though sometimes I was hard-headed.”

It’s not just personal challenges these students faced along the way.

Caleb Lipscomb said those graduating from Herbert Hoover faced hardships that most never had to deal with.

I was in sixth grade when that flood hit in 2016,” he said. I came back, and we were in the middle school half days, splitting it with the high school.

Allen said he’s planning to get his CDL license to become a truck driver, and Lipscomb says he’s going to college to study criminology.

