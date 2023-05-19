Queen of Clean | How to clean bath mats

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Best way to clean and deodorize bath mats and prevent mold. Moisture = Feet = Mold

How to:

1. Bath mats need to be washed at least one time per week. Do not wash with towels, bedding, or other laundry.

2. Wash in the hottest possible water (check the care label for directions.) Use your regular detergent.

3. The Queen of Cleans adds 20 drops of Tea Tree Oil either to the wash or in a pint of water poured into the fabric softener holder. Tea Tree Oil is anti-microbial and anti-bacterial. It will protect the mat from mold, mildew, and bacteria.

4. Dry the mat in the dryer, or if the directions say not to put in the dryer, hang until it is totally dry.

5. Do not use fabric softener. It coats the fibers making the mat less absorbent and creating odor.

6. Remember to wash the floor well where the mat is placed. Mold can grow there, too.

7. Hang the mat between uses.

Warnings & Cautions: When buying a bath mat, buy one that is easily put in the washing machine. Foam or rubber backing does not wear well and can disintegrate in the washer and/or dryer.

