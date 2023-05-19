Shooting reported in Kanawha County

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County, according to dispatchers at Metro 911.

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.

Dispatchers confirm one person was shot. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

