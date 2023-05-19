Weekend starts in the drink

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday began with a few “surprise” showers in the Ohio Valley as humid air helped spawn some morning build-ups. While skies began with a dense could cover, in time the sun made its presence felt and with it, late day temperatures jumped to near 80 degrees. Looking to the weekend ahead, a wet day is in store for the Armed Forces Parade in South Charleston and Matewan Heritage Day (noon and 4pm Massacre reenactment). Early call 6 hours of daylight rain netting a half inch in the rain bucket (and your landscape!).

Tonight fair skies will support a beautiful sunset as a balmy breeze bathes opening night for 9th street live music and the Relay for Life at Ritter (both events in Huntington). Overnight clouds will gather with rain by dawn points west. Low 60. Saturday looks rainy for much of the time, though a late day trend for clearing and drying will ensue from west to east. Temperatures in the 60s all day will make 70 finally by evening where the sun comes out.

Sunday will start with patchy dense fog before sunshine takes over. Temperatures will start in the 40s before recovering to the 70s.

Next week will feature wall to wall sunshine. Highs will make the 80s and lows will be in the 50s. Frankly a perfect week for a vacation!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.