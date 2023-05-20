“Air” Johnson wins Class AAA long jump

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was Mikey Johnsons’ sand pit and the rest in Class AAA were just playing in it Friday afternoon at UC Stadium. The Huntington High junior won the 2023 long jump title with a jump of 22-09.50 at the state track and field meet. He also had an earlier jump of 21-09. Also on Friday evening, there were preliminary races in the boys and girls 200 M dash.

Here’s the highlights from the evening events at UC Stadium as seen on WSAZ Sports.

