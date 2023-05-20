Hometown Hero | Animals for Smiles earns Hero status

50,000 stuffed animals and counting!
What started as a small-scale idea has turned into a big time labor of love for our latest Hometown Heroes.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Twelve years ago, a few inquisitive ladies had a novel idea! They wanted to partner with Cabell Huntington Hospital to make stuffed animals for kids during their stay.

Now 50,000 animals and a lot of love later, the group known for making “Animals for Smiles” caught the eye of Tony as Hometown Heroes.

Their story is about dedication, service and lending hope for kids in the hospital or undergoing testing.

For more, click on the video link from Tony.

