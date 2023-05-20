Hometown Hero | Animals for Smiles earns Hero status

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Twelve years ago, a few inquisitive ladies had a novel idea! They wanted to partner with Cabell Huntington Hospital to make stuffed animals for kids during their stay.

Now 50,000 animals and a lot of love later, the group known for making “Animals for Smiles” caught the eye of Tony as Hometown Heroes.

Their story is about dedication, service and lending hope for kids in the hospital or undergoing testing.

