Beautiful finish to weekend

And it stays dry for days thereafter.
Forecast on May 20, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s rains have exited the region as the cold front that brought them has pushed off to the east. This sets the stage for a drier and brighter finish to the weekend. The dry weather carries over into much of the week ahead as well as high pressure remains firmly in control and deflects any approaching weather systems. Perhaps by the start of the Memorial Day Weekend a few showers may creep back in, but chances are low at this time. Meanwhile, temperatures stay fairly seasonable through the next seven days.

The last of the rain exits to the south and east Saturday evening, with the sky clearing shortly afterwards. Temperatures fall to the mid 50s by midnight.

Saturday night will be clear and quiet with areas of fog developing over the damp ground. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 40s.

After patchy fog to start, Sunday sees lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 70s for the afternoon.

Expect an extended stretch of mostly sunny and dry weather Monday through Thursday. High temperatures reach the low 80s each day.

A few showers may creep in on Friday and Saturday but still with plenty of dry time under a good deal of sunshine. High temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

