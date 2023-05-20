Damp start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The humidity has returned as rain moves back into the region. A passing cold front brings widespread showers on Saturday. Then, the air dries significantly on Sunday for a gorgeous finish to the weekend. Several dry days are in store for the week ahead, which is actually unusual since May is one of the wettest months of the year on average. After today, the next chance for rain may not come until at least Friday.

Saturday morning starts with showers, favoring mainly Ohio, northeastern Kentucky, and western West Virginia. Temperatures have leveled out in the low to mid 60s.

From mid to late morning, a steadier rain spreads eastward across the region. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the 60s through midday.

The rain begins exiting from west to east Saturday afternoon. The sky starts to clear as well. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees by late-day.

Saturday evening stays dry as the sky clears fully. Temperatures drop to the mid 50s by midnight.

Saturday night will be clear and quiet with areas of fog. Low temperatures fall to the upper 40s.

Sunday sees lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 70s for the afternoon.

Expect an extended stretch of mostly sunny and dry weather Monday through Thursday. High temperatures reach the low 80s each day.

A few showers may creep in on Friday but still with dry time under a good deal of sunshine. High temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

