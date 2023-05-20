Generals & Bison claim early track titles

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It didn’t take very long for some local track and field athletes to win state titles at UC Stadium. It was pretty much under a half hour as Winfield and Buffalo claimed championships in the 4X800 relay race during the WV state tournament.

Here are highlights from the three races and reaction from the athletes. The state track and field tournament continues Saturday in Charleston.

