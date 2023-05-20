National Treasure wins the Preakness

Preakness 148 Logo(PRNewswire)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALTIMORE (WSAZ) - It was a fantastic finish at the 2023 Preakness Stakes as National Treasure held off Blazing Sevens in a time of 1:55:12 and Kentucky Derby winning Mage finished third from the Pimlico Race Course. Trainer Bob Baffert won his 8th Preakness Stakes.

The final race of the Triple Crown is in three weeks at Belmont Park and there will be no triple crown winner this year with Justify being the last one to win it in 2018.

