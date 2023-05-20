Man injured after being hit by train

The scene was cleared in less than an hour.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been taken to the hospital Friday night after police say he was hit by a train in South Charleston.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. South Charleston Police Capt. Andrew Gordon confirms this happened at the CSX railyard and the man who was injured was quickly taken to the hospital.

The scene was cleared in less than an hour.

No further information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

